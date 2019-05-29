-

The Media Director of the Ministry of Finance Mohamed Ali Hassan, who was arrested today (29) over possession of 12-bore gun ammunition, has been released by the police following interrogations, Police Media Spokesperson SP Ruwan Gunasekara.

93 rounds of 12-bore gun ammunition were recovered this morning, from the outdoor space of his residence at Malwana area in Biyagama.

The Army and the Police had carried out a joint cordon and search in the area.

The security forces have managed to recover the haul from the upper part of the patio of his residence, according to the police.

The Finance Ministry’s media director was arrested on the spot for further questioning.

SP Gunasekara further stated that an Assistant Superintendent of Police had inspected the location extensively.

The police have sought the Attorney General’s advice on the incident.

It was reported that the said piece of land, where the ammunition was recovered, belongs to his father-in-law, who had been in possession of a licensed firearm.