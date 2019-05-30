Security Council not convened until after attacks despite forewarnings - Intelligence Chief

-

Despite the forewarnings given to former Defence Secretary and the Inspector General of Police on possible terrorist attacks at several places in the country, the National Security Council was not convened until after Easter attacks took place, says Chief of State Intelligence Service of Sisira Mendis.

Prior to the attacks, the Security Council last assembled on February 19th, the State Intelligence Chief stated testifying before the Special Parliamentary Select Committee probing the attacks on Easter Sunday.

Defence Secretary General (Rtd) Shantha Kottegoda was also summoned to today’s meeting to testify before the Select Committee.

The inaugural meeting of the Special Parliamentary Committee commenced at 9.00 a.m. this morning (29).

The Committee should produce its report either within 03 months from its inaugural meeting or before the completion of the 03 months on a date set by the parliament. Its interim report is to be submitted within a two weeks’ time period.

On May 23rd, Speaker Karu Jayasuriya announced the members of the Special Select Committee, chaired by Deputy Speaker Ananda Kumarasinghe, appointed to probe and report on the coordinated terrorist attacks that took place on April 21.