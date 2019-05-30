Four including municipal councillor with links to NTJ produced before court

Four including municipal councillor with links to NTJ produced before court

May 30, 2019   05:50 am

-

Four including Sri Jayewardenepura Kotte Municipal Council member Haja Mohideen Ali Usmani, who were arrested over alleged involvement in terrorist activities, have been presented before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court yesterday (29) for observations.

The Welikada Police informed the court that the suspects are being held in the custody of police as per the detention orders obtained from the Ministry of Defence.

The magistrate, considering the submissions of the police, ordered to produce the suspects before the court again on July 3rd for further observations.

The suspects were arrested for their alleged nexus with the National Thowheed Jamaath, the extremist organisation responsible for the Easter Sunday terror attacks which killed over 250 civilians.

The police had recovered a cache of sharp knives, swords and CD’s with content relating to the NTJ were found on the suspects during the arrest.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories