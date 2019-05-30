President leaves for India to attend Modis swearing-in ceremony

May 30, 2019   08:50 am

President Maithripala Sirisena has left for India to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister of India.

The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to be held in New Delhi today (30).

PM Narendra Modi secured a second resounding victory in the recently concluded General Elections in India.

On Friday, President Sirisena tweeted: “It was a pleasure to congratulate Prime Minister Modi (@narendramodi) over the phone a while ago. I shared thoughts that Sri Lanka too celebrates along with the world’s largest democracy, on his re-election. We look forward to work together to further develop our bilateral ties.”

