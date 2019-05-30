24 plantation estate houses in Talawakelle gutted in fire

-

Twenty-four houses at Holyrood Estate in Talawakelle police division have been gutted in a fire.

Nearly 100 individuals have been displaced owing to the fire which erupted at around 10.30 p.m. last night (29).

The police stated that 51 males, 49 females and 22 children are among the affected.

The administration of Holyrood Estate has taken steps to temporarily accommodate the displaced persons at the Holyrood Tamil College.

The reason for the fire is yet to be uncovered, however, the Talawakelle Police suspect the fire was caused by an electrical leakage.

Talawakelle Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.

No causalities were reported in the fire.