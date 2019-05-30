Three nabbed for robbing millions from Thalawa stated bank

-

Three individuals have been arrested for robbing money and jewellery worth about Rs 100 million a state bank in Thalawa town in Anuradhapura.

The Police Media Spokesperson stated that a cab and a car, which have been purchased by the suspects using the money obtained from selling the stolen items, were recovered.

A state bank in Thalawa town was robbed on July 2nd last year and the thieves had taken cash and jewellery worth nearly Rs 100 million.

Eppawala Police had subsequently launched investigations into the incident.

On January 20th, the Eppawala Police had arrested six suspects at Kiralogama area, over possession of Cannabis. It was later revealed that three of these suspects are in connection with the bank robbery in Thalawa.

The suspects have been remanded after being produced before the Tambuttegama Magistrate’s Court.

The police stated that an Army deserter and a former Air Force officer are among the arrestees.