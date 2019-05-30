Family of three including 12-year-old killed in fatal crash
May 30, 2019 01:24 pm
A family of three including a 12-year-old boy have died in a fatal motor crash involving a three-wheeler and a container truck.
The accident took place at Sinharagama area on Puttalam-Anuradhapura road last evening (29).
It was reported that the three-wheeler in question had collided head-on against a container truck arriving from the opposite direction, as the three-wheeler had lost control of its speed.
The 48-year old couple and their son, who were inside the three-wheeler, had succumbed to injuries while being transported to the Nochchiyagama Hospital.
The driver of the container truck has been arrested over the incident.