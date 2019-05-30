IGP & fmr Defence Secretary to testify before Special Select Committee

-

The Special Parliamentary Select Committee appointed to look into the terrorist attacks on Easter Sunday is set to reconvene on the 4th of June.

A member of the committee, speaking to Ada Derana, stated that Inspector General of Police Pujith Jayasundara and former Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando have been summoned to the next meeting to testify before the committee.

The inaugural meeting of the Special Select Committee was held last morning (29).

Defence Secretary General (Rtd.) Shantha Kottegoda and Chief if the State Intelligence Service former Deputy IGP Sisira Mendis testified before the committee yesterday.