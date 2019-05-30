CID analyzing 1,800 phone numbers used to contact Easter attackers

-

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is currently analyzing 1,800 telephone numbers used to contact the Easter Sunday attackers, the Police Spokesperson stated.

The Police Spokesperson stated this speaking at a media briefing held in Colombo today (30).

Accordingly, the telephone numbers used by the attackers and telephone numbers used by other persons to contact them are currently being investigated by the CID.

The investigations launched by the security forces into the attacks are proceeding successfully, SP Gunasekara added.

He further stated that 66 suspects including 7 females are currently in the custody of CID, while 21 suspects are held by the Terrorism Investigation Division (TID). Two women are among the suspects who are in the TID’s custody.