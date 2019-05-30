-

Shri Narendra Modi took oath as the Prime Minister of India, marking the start of his second term as the PM.

The Indian President, Shri Ram Nath Kovind administered the oath at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Eminent personalities including world leaders, captains of industry, Bollywood, media along with a huge number of well wishers were present during the oath taking ceremony.

Modi’s Cabinet Ministers including Lucknow BJP MP Rajnath Singh, BJP president Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari and Nirmala Sitharaman also took oath at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena, Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid along with his first lady lady too arrived at the event.

Dignitaries and top industrialists like Ratan Tata, Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani had also arrived at the venue, to view Narendra Modi take the oath as the Prime Minister for the second time.

The event was attended by thousands of guests including Bollywood stars and leaders of neighboring nations.

Modi won a massive mandate in the general election that ended this month after focusing his campaign on national security.

-Agencies