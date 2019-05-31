Seven including 5 children injured in accident

-

Seven persons including five children were injured and hospitalized following an accident involving a three-wheeler and a motorcycle in the Muttiyankattu area at Oddusuddan, Mullaitivu.

Police said the accident had occurred this evening while a group of children were returning home from tuition classes in the three-wheeler which had collided with the motorcycle.

Four children traveling in the three-wheeler and one child who was on the motorcycle are among the wounded persons.

Police said that the child who was on the motorcycle at the time of the accident is in critical condition while the rest had sustained minor injuries.

The injured are receiving treatment at the Mullaitivu Hospital.

Oddusudan Police is conducting further investigations.