AG seeks fuller bench to hear petition against IGP and fmr. Defence Secretary

May 31, 2019   11:14 am

The Attorney General’s Department has requested the Supreme Court for a fuller bench to consider the Fundamental Rights petition against the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the former Defence Secretary.

The FR petition has been filed against former Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando and IGP Pujith Jayasundara for allegedly failing to act on prior information pertaining to the Easter Sunday terror attacks.

The petition was taken up before a three-judge bench consisting of Supreme Court Justices L.T.B. Dehideniya, Buwaneka Aluwihare and Preethi Padman Surasena this morning (31).

The petition was filed by a father, who had lost his son and daughter in the attack on April 21, accusing the IGP and the former Defense Secretary of infringing the fundamental rights of the people by failing to prevent the attacks on churches and hotels even when intelligence information had forewarned.

