Fees charged for issuing passports hiked

-

The fees charged for issuing passports have been increased by Rs 500 with effect from today (31).

Accordingly, the revised service fee will be Rs 3,500, the Department of Immigration and Emigration stated.

Meanwhile, the one-day service charge fee for issuing passports, which was previously at Rs 10,000, has been increased to Rs 15,000.

The service charges for issuing passports for children under 16 years of age have also been revised. The normal-service fee has been increased from Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500, while one-day service fee was increased from Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,500.

Increasing the charges for passport issuance was implemented in line with the budget proposal presented to the Parliament by Minister of Finance Mangala Samaraweera for the fiscal year 2019.