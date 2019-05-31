Three faculties of Kelaniya University to reopen on Monday

-

Three faculties of the University of Kelaniya, which were closed indefinitely from yesterday, will reopen on Monday (June 03), according to the university administration.

Accordingly the Science Faculty, Commerce & Management Faculty and the ICT & Technology Faculty will reopen on Monday.

It was announced yesterday that all faculties excluding the Faculty of Medicine at the Kelaniya University have been closed indefinitely.

The decision was taken as a group of students had objected to the security measure taken by the university administration.

All hostels belonging to the university were also closed as students were instructed to leave before 2.00 p.m. yesterday (30).

However, a spokesman for the university administration told Ada Derana that a decision was taken to reopen only these three faculties for studies following discussions held with student groups of the faculties.