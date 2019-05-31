Health Ministrys medical services director to testify before Presidential Commission

Health Ministrys medical services director to testify before Presidential Commission

May 31, 2019   02:37 pm

-

Summons has been issued to Director of Medical Services of Ministry of Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine Dr Priyantha Atapattu to appear before the Presidential Commission probing allegations of corruption and malpractices in the government.

Accordingly, Mr Atapattu is to appear before the Presidential Commission at 1.00 p.m. on the 12th of June, a spokesperson of the commissions stated.

Testifying before the court, Secretary of the Health Ministry Wasantha Perera yesterday (30) admitted that the Neville Fernando Hospital in Malabe is not mandated government, however, the hospital is funded by the government.

Hence, the Director of Medical Services has been summoned to testify before the Presidential Commission regarding financial misappropriation allegedly committed by funding an institution which is not mandated under the government.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories