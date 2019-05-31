-

Summons has been issued to Director of Medical Services of Ministry of Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine Dr Priyantha Atapattu to appear before the Presidential Commission probing allegations of corruption and malpractices in the government.

Accordingly, Mr Atapattu is to appear before the Presidential Commission at 1.00 p.m. on the 12th of June, a spokesperson of the commissions stated.

Testifying before the court, Secretary of the Health Ministry Wasantha Perera yesterday (30) admitted that the Neville Fernando Hospital in Malabe is not mandated government, however, the hospital is funded by the government.

Hence, the Director of Medical Services has been summoned to testify before the Presidential Commission regarding financial misappropriation allegedly committed by funding an institution which is not mandated under the government.