Secretariat railway station reopened from today

The Secretariat Railway Station on the coastal line, which remained closed as a security measure in the aftermath of the terrorist attacks on Easter Sunday, has been reopened starting from today.

The Railway Control Room stated that only commuter trains will be allowed to make stops at the Secretariat Railway Station.

A special measure has been prepared to ensure the security of the passengers at the Secretariat Railway Station, the Railway Control Room added.

Meanwhile, transporting parcels through trains will recommence from tomorrow (01).