Veteran actress Chithra Wakishta has passed away this morning (31) at the age of 83.

Chithra Wakishta, who had been suffering from an ailment, was admitted to the Colombo National Hospital yesterday (30), according to her relatives.

The veteran actress was famous for her role as ‘Somi Nona’ in ‘Kopi Kade’ television drama series.

The funeral is scheduled to be held at the Borella General Cemetery on Sunday.