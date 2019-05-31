Religious leaders oppose to agreements allowing foreign force bases in SL

-

The Asigiriya and Malwatta chapters and His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith have strongly expressed opposition to any agreement that may enable foreign forces to set up bases in Sri Lanka.

Cardinal Ranjith called on Chief Prelate of Asgiriya Chapter Most Venerable Warakagoda Sri Gnanarathana Thero at the Asgiri Maha Viharaya in Kandy this evening (31).

The Working Committee of the Sangha Council at the Asgiriya Maha Viharaya and Anunayake Theros of Malwatta Chapter Most Ven. Niyangoda Sri Vijithasiri Anunayake and Most Ven. Dimbul Kumbure Sri Wimaladharma Thero also joined the event.