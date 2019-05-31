Religious leaders oppose to agreements allowing foreign force bases in SL

Religious leaders oppose to agreements allowing foreign force bases in SL

May 31, 2019   08:29 pm

-

The Asigiriya and Malwatta chapters and His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith have strongly expressed opposition to any agreement that may enable foreign forces to set up bases in Sri Lanka.

Cardinal Ranjith called on Chief Prelate of Asgiriya Chapter Most Venerable Warakagoda Sri Gnanarathana Thero at the Asgiri Maha Viharaya in Kandy this evening (31).

The Working Committee of the Sangha Council at the Asgiriya Maha Viharaya and Anunayake Theros of Malwatta Chapter Most Ven. Niyangoda Sri Vijithasiri Anunayake and Most Ven. Dimbul Kumbure Sri Wimaladharma Thero also joined the event.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories