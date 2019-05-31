Elections Commission chairman hints at presidential poll dates

May 31, 2019   09:56 pm

A presidential election will be held between the 9th of November to 9th of December, says the Chairman of the Elections Commission Mahinda Deshapriya.

Joining Derana ‘Talk with Chatura’, the chairman said President Maithripala Sirisena, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and Speaker of Parliament Karu Jayasuriya have been informed in this regard by the Elections Commission.

Mr Deshapriya stressed that postponing elections is far more disastrous than the destruction caused by a terrorist bomb attack.

