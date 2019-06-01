President undecided on contesting for upcoming presidential polls

-

President Maithripala Sirisena says that he is not in a hurry to make his decision on contesting for the upcoming presidential election.

The President, who is currently in India for the oath-taking ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at a press conference held in New Delhi stated that he is waiting for the other political parties to decide their presidential candidates.

Further commenting, President Sirisena said the presidential election is slated to be held on December 7th.

The Elections Commission has made a statement in this regard, the President added.