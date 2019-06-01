South-west monsoon conditions to establish in next few days

-

The Department of Meteorology says that South-west monsoon conditions are expected to establish over the island during next few days (from 03rd June).

Therefore, there is high possibility to enhance showery condition in the South-western part of the Island from 03rd June, it said.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Southern, Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces while several spells of light showers will occur in North-western province.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Batticaloa and Ampara districts after 2.00 p.m.

Sea Area:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea area off the coast extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in other sea areas.

Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

Wind speed can increase up to 50-55 kmph at times in the sea area off the coast extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankasanturai and in the sea area off the coast extending from Galle to Batticaloa via Pottuvil.

The sea area off the coast extending from Galle to Batticaloa via Pottuvil can be fairly rough.