Navy recovers body of drowning victim in Bandarawela

June 1, 2019   11:26 am

Navy divers have recovered the body of a person who went missing after drowning in the Panangala tank, Bandarawela.

Accordingly, in response to a request made by Disaster Management Centre for assistance to find the body of a drowned person in Panangala tank, a diving team attached to the South-eastern Naval Command was promptly dispatched to the location by Sri Lanka Navy. 

After a strenuous task, Navy divers recovered the dead body which was stranded under the water.

The recovered body was handed over to Bandarawela Police for further investigation, the navy said.

The victim has been identified as a resident of Pallewela area in Bandarawela.

