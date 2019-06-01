TNA MP Viyalendiran begins protest fast supporting Rathana Thero

-

TNA Parliamentarian S. Viyalendiran has launched a protest fast at Gandhi Park in Batticaloa, supporting the hunger strike launched by MP Ven. Athureliye Rathana Thero.

The TNA Batticaloa District MP, who has pledged support to the Joint Opposition, commenced the protest this morning (01) supporting the demands made by Ven. Rathana Thero.

Rathana Thero commenced a protest fast in front of Sri Dalada Maligawa in Kandy yesterday (31) demanding the removal of Minister Rishad Bathiudeen, Eastern Province Governor M.L.A.M Hizbullah and Western Province Governor Azath Salley from their respective posts.

The Thero has said that he is prepared to sacrifice his life if need be in order to achieve his demands.

Meanwhile the Thero’s hunger strike has entered day two as he continues his protest today.

Viyalendiran had pledged support to Mahinda Rajapaksa and joined the Joint Opposition during the constitutional crisis in October last year. He was was sworn in as Deputy Minister, a position he held for a few days.

Viyalendiran was subsiquantly sacked by his party, the Democratic People’s Liberation Front (DPLF), the political wing of People’s Liberation Organisation of Tamil Eelam (PLOTE).