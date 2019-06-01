SriLankan Airlines resumes operations to Karachi

June 1, 2019   02:18 pm

SriLankan Airlines, the National Carrier of Sri Lanka has resumed its operations between Karachi and Colombo (UL183/4) from today (June 1). 

However, the airline said the date of recommencement of its Lahore operations will be notified later.

The Airline was compelled to cease its services to Lahore and Karachi following the temporary closure of Pakistan’s airspace by its Civil Aviation Authority last February.

SriLankan Airlines flights travel between Colombo and Karachi five times a week.

