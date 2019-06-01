China issues updated travel advisory for Sri Lanka

June 1, 2019   03:13 pm

The Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka has further amended its travel advisory for Sri Lanka to the primary level of “take safety precautions.”

The embassy said on Friday that the Sri Lankan government has launched a large scale crackdown on the extremist forces in the aftermath of the Easter explosions.

The security has been beefed up in public places, such as schools, hospitals and shopping malls.

The embassy said, however, the security situation in Sri Lanka has not returned to normal.

Sri Lanka has entered a state of emergency since April 22 and has extended the state of emergency for another month since May 22.

The travel advisory will be in effect until June 21.

Nine suicide bombers attacked churches and luxury hotels across Sri Lanka on April 21, which killed more than 250 people and injured over 500.

Source: Xinhua

-Agencies

