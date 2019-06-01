I will not allow any foreign forces to come to Sri Lanka - President

-

President Maithripala Sirisena says that he will not allow any foreign forces to come into the country as long as he is still in office.

The President made these comments while addressing an event held in Polonnaruwa on Saturday (June 01).

Issuing a joint statement yesterday (31), the Asigiriya and Malwathu chapters as well as His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith strongly expressed opposition to any agreement that may enable foreign forces to set up bases in Sri Lanka.

They also agreed that the public opinion must be sought when the government enters into agreements with foreign countries, organizations as well as institutions that may affect the sovereignty of Sri Lanka.

Opposition groups have accused the government of preparing to ink a military agreement with the United States which they claim would be detrimental to the country.