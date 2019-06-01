Govt and opposition working towards narrow political objectives post-Easter attacks: Suresh

-

Leader of the Eelam People’s Revolutionary Front (EPRLF) Suresh Premachandran says that the government’s actions in the aftermath of the Easter Sunday terror attacks are focused on narrow political objectives.

Speaking to reporters in Jaffna, the former MP said that the activities such as the appointing of a Parliamentary Select Committee to look into the attacks were done with a focus on narrow political objectives.

He stated that when looking at the steps being enacted so far with regard to the incident, they feel that the government and the opposition are only fulfilling their political needs.

He said that the government should decide wither the manner in which they are acting during such a situation is correct.

Premachandran further said that instead of working towards fulfilling narrow political objectives, the government should truly study this incident and ensure that there is no reoccurrence of such dastardly acts in the future.