Dec. 07 last possible date to hold presidential polls - Elections Chief

-

Chairman of the Elections Commission Mahinda Deshapriya says that the next election that they are hoping to hold in the country is the Provincial Council election.

Responding to a question from journalists regarding the President’s comments that the Presidential Election is likely to be held on December 07, he said that the presidential polls should be held between November 09 and December 09.

He said that the election should be held one month before the exact date when the President’s five-year term of office comes to an end and not two months before that date.

“Which means it should be held between November 09 and December 09. Therefore the last possible date on which it can be held is December 07 because December 08 is a Sunday.”

“At the same time the earliest date it can be held is November 15 because November 10 is a Sunday and November 12 is a Poya Day,” he said.

He said that the Elections Commission can call for the election on any date between November 15 and December 07 including those dates, on which the commission deems suitable, if the President does not call for an early election.