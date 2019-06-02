Explosion in Palali kills Army officer; injures two

Explosion in Palali kills Army officer; injures two

June 2, 2019   08:12 am

-

An explosion in Vasavilan area in Palali, Jaffna has killed an Army officer and injured two other Army officers.

Acting Army Media Spokesperson Major general Roshan Seneviratne stated that the injured officers have been admitted to the Jaffna Teaching Hospital.

He stated that investigations have already commenced on the matter.

Preliminary investigations reveal that a unit of explosives buried in the ground during the civil war. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories