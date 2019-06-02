Explosion in Palali kills Army officer; injures two
June 2, 2019 08:12 am
An explosion in Vasavilan area in Palali, Jaffna has killed an Army officer and injured two other Army officers.
Acting Army Media Spokesperson Major general Roshan Seneviratne stated that the injured officers have been admitted to the Jaffna Teaching Hospital.
He stated that investigations have already commenced on the matter.
Preliminary investigations reveal that a unit of explosives buried in the ground during the civil war.