Man posing as Army Intelligence Major arrested

-

A person impersonating as a Major of the Army Intelligence has been arrested by the Police Special Task Force (STF).

The arrestee has been identified as a person Muhammadu Nisar Imran alias ‘John Wolk’ and is also revealed to have been involved in extremist activities.

The arrest has been made at a raid in the Soyzapura flats in Moratuwa.

Reportedly, Imran had posed as a Major in the Army Intelligence under various names to mislead the residents and engage in extremist activities.

STF had seized many suspicious items including 03 shirts used in the Army, a sword, a drone, a mobile phone, 02 cameras, 03 laptops in the possession of the suspect.

The suspect was handed over to the Organized Crime Prevention Division (OCPD) for further interrogation, stated the STF.