Rathana Theros hunger strike enters third day

June 2, 2019   01:22 pm

Venerable Athuraliye Rathana Thero is continuing his protest fast in front of Sri Dalada Maligawa for the third consecutive day.

Rathana Thero commenced a protest fast in front of Sri Dalada Maligawa in Kandy on 31st May demanding the removal of Minister Rishad Bathiudeen, Eastern Province Governor M.L.A.M Hizbullah and Western Province Governor Azath Salley from their respective posts.

Meanwhile, the TNA Parliamentarian S. Viyalendiran who also launched a protest fast in Batticaloa in support of the Rathana Thero’s hunger strike concluded the fast last night (01), stated Ada Derana reporter.

Rathana Thero has claimed that he is prepared to sacrifice his life if need be in order to achieve his demands.

