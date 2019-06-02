Japanese caught with undeclared stock of Yen worth over Rs 8.1 mn

-

Customs officials at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) arrested a foreign national who attempted to smuggle out an undeclared stock of Japanese currency.

The arrestee has been identified as a 38-year-old Japanese national who works at a development project in Sri Lanka.

He had attempted to smuggle out the stock of currency to Japan on a flight to Narita at 7.20 pm last night (01).

At the customs, he had claimed that he would be carrying currency worth USD 10,000 on his trip.

However, when the customs officials conducted a search they had discovered Japanese Yen worth over Rs 8.1 million hidden within his luggage.