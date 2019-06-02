Navy apprehends 31 over illegal fishing

-

Naval personnel onboard Inshore Patrol Craft attached to the Eastern Naval Command apprehended 31 persons at two separate locations, during their routine patrols.

Accordingly, 23 persons were held in the seas off Norway Island, while engaging in fishing using unauthorized fishing nets on 01st June 2019.

Along with the suspects 04 dinghies, 04 outboard motors (OBMs), 02 unauthorized fishing nets (each is about 225m in length) and some fishing gear were taken into naval custody and subsequently handed over to the Assistant Director of Fisheries in Trincomalee, through Sri Lanka Coast Guard.

Meanwhile, naval personnel apprehended another 08 persons engaged in illegal fishing in the sea area of Valaltoddam today (02). The suspects together with the dinghy, OBM, unauthorized fishing net and rest of the fishing gear seized, were handed over to the Assistant Director of Fisheries in Trincomalee for onward action.