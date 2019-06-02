Communications engineer arrested for financially assisting NTJ
June 2, 2019 04:31 pm
A person has been arrested in Dehiwala over assisting the National Thowheed Jamaath (NTJ) organization, stated the Police Media Spokesperson.
Accordingly, a 53-year-old Communications Engineer named Mohamed Zaheen Nasurdeen has been arrested in this manner.
The arrest has been made at a house on Kawudana Road, Dehiwala, stated the Spokesperson.
Reportedly, He has been arrested by the Horowpothana Police over financially assisting NTJ.