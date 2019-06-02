Communications engineer arrested for financially assisting NTJ

Communications engineer arrested for financially assisting NTJ

June 2, 2019   04:31 pm

-

A person has been arrested in Dehiwala over assisting the National Thowheed Jamaath (NTJ) organization, stated the Police Media Spokesperson.

Accordingly, a 53-year-old Communications Engineer named Mohamed Zaheen Nasurdeen has been arrested in this manner.

The arrest has been made at a house on Kawudana Road, Dehiwala, stated the Spokesperson.

Reportedly, He has been arrested by the Horowpothana Police over financially assisting NTJ.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories