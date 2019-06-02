Two monks join TNA MP Viyalendiran in protest fast supporting Rathana Thero

-

Two Buddhist monks from the Dimbulagala Aranya Senasana have joined the protest fast of TNA Parliamentarian S. Viyalendiran who has commenced a protest fast in Batticaloa, supporting the hunger strike launched by MP Ven. Athureliye Rathana Thero.

Rathana Thero commenced a protest fast in front of Sri Dalada Maligawa in Kandy yesterday (31) demanding the removal of Minister Rishad Bathiudeen, Eastern Province Governor M.L.A.M Hizbullah and Western Province Governor Azath Salley from their respective posts.

The TNA Batticaloa District MP S. Viyalendiran, who has pledged support to the Joint Opposition, commenced the protest last morning (01) supporting the demands made by Ven. Rathana Thero.

Accordingly, Dewagala Dewalankara Thero and Dimbulagala Rahulalankara Thero from Dimbulagala Aranya Senasana joined the fast of Viyalendiran.

The Theros stated that the President and the Prime Minister should take immediate action to save Northern Province from Muslim extremists.