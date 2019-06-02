Person nabbed for selling illegal cigarettes
Naval personnel apprehended a suspect with a bundle of illegal cigarettes, during a search conducted in Poonewa, stated the Sri Lanka Navy.
Accordingly, a group of naval personnel attached to the North Central Naval Command apprehended a suspect for selling illegal cigarettes at a kiosk in front of the SLNS Pandukabaya naval base.
The suspect had arrived on a motorbike and had 200 illegal cigarettes in his possession.
The suspect has been identified as a resident of Poonewa, aged 43. He was handed over to the Medawachchiya Police for an onward investigation.