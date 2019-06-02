Person nabbed for selling illegal cigarettes

Person nabbed for selling illegal cigarettes

June 2, 2019   07:12 pm

-

Naval personnel apprehended a suspect with a bundle of illegal cigarettes, during a search conducted in Poonewa, stated the Sri Lanka Navy.

Accordingly, a group of naval personnel attached to the North Central Naval Command apprehended a suspect for selling illegal cigarettes at a kiosk in front of the SLNS Pandukabaya naval base. 

The suspect had arrived on a motorbike and had 200 illegal cigarettes in his possession.

The suspect has been identified as a resident of Poonewa, aged 43. He was handed over to the Medawachchiya Police for an onward investigation.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories