Man shot dead in Gothatuwa

June 2, 2019   09:29 pm

A person has been shot dead inside a house in Mullawatte area in Gothatuwa, earlier today (02), stated the Police.

The shooting had occurred at around 5.45 pm this evening, according to the police.

The person injured in the shooting had been admitted to the Colombo National Hospital where he succumbed to the injuries.

The murder victim is reported as a 40-year-old from the same address named Thushara Waishantha Dayapriya.

Reportedly, an unidentified gunman who had arrived on a motor bicycle had opened fire and fled the scene.

Gothatuwa Police is carrying out investigations on the matter.

