Insufficient human resources in health industry - President

President Maithripala Sirisena says the programs which were implemented with the aim of preventing and eliminating diseases should be broadened and further promoted.

‘Even though treatment units were strengthened by allocating a large sum of money from the annual budget, the programs being implemented for the prevention and elimination of diseases are not at a satisfactory level’, the President said.

The President made these remarks addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Sri Lanka College of Emergency Physicians held at the BMICH, today (02).

Addressing the ceremony, the President further said that the creation of an association of specialist doctors for emergency treatment is a very important and a timely step, stated the President’s Media Division.

President Sirisena pointed out that as a result of a large number of doctors and nurses leaving the country annually, the medical and nursing staff in Sri Lanka have become insufficient to fulfill the national requirement and pointed out the importance of paying immediate attention of all in this regard.

The President presented awards for 11 doctors in recognition of their great service towards emergency treatment.

The President also launched the new website of the Sri Lanka College of Emergency Physicians.