Over 600 complaints filed against Dr. Shafi

By this evening (02), 601 complaints have been received against Dr. Mohamed Shafi attached to the Kurunegala Teaching Hospital who is currently under arrest.

The interim report of the committee appointed by the Ministry of Health to investigate complaints against Dr. Shafi will be handed over to the Secretary to the Ministry of Health tomorrow (03).

Fifty mothers lodged complaints at Kurunegala Teaching Hospital today claiming that they had not conceived again after undergoing a Caesarian surgery under Dr. Shafi.

The total number of complaints received by the Kurunegala Teaching Hospital on the matter by now has risen 486.

Meanwhile, 08 mothers lodged their complaints against Dr. Shafi at the Dambulla Hospital.

The Kurunegala Teaching Hospital stated that there are still more chances to file complaints against Dr. Shafi.

Director of the Kurunegala Teaching Hospital Dr. Sarath Weerabandara said that the investigations will commence within the next few weeks according to the instructions of the Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, a protest was held at the Telwatte area in Ambalangoda today demanding the abolishment of the committee appointed by the Ministry of Health to inquire into activities of Dr. Shafi and to appoint an independent investigation committee instead.