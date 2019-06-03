Archbishop calls on Rathana Thero on fourth day of protest fast

-

The protest fast launched by Venerable Athuraliye Rathana Thero in front of Sri Dalada Maligawa has entered its fourth day.

Accordingly, many including Buddhist monks and politicians visited the Thero in Kandy.

Archbishop of Colombo, Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith called on the Thero this morning (03). He stated that Rathana Thero is appearing for the rights of the deceased and the injured from the Easter Day attacks and that the Thero is engaged in a protest fast after figuring out the real facts behind the attacks.

The Cardinal stated that a proper investigation was not conducted on the attacks and that it has not been revealed who sponsored these attacks.

He stated that instead of hunting officials and allowing fear and doubts on Islam spread among communities, investigations should be conducted to especially figure out who indirectly supported these attacks.

Athuraliye Rathana Thero commenced a protest fast in front of Sri Dalada Maligawa in Kandy on 31st May demanding the removal of Minister Rishad Bathiudeen, Eastern Province Governor M.L.A.M Hizbullah and Western Province Governor Azath Salley from their respective posts.

Rathana Thero has claimed that he is prepared to sacrifice his life if need be in order to achieve his demands.