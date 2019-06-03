Australian Home Affairs Minister to arrive in Sri Lanka

June 3, 2019   01:09 pm

The Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton is slated to arrive in Sri Lanka today (03) for a two-day official visit.

He is set to meet several high-profile senior government officials during his visit.

Upon his arrival, the Australian Home Affairs Minister will visit the St. Sebastian’s Church in Katuwapitiya, one of the churches targeted by the terrorists who set off bombs on Easter Sunday. Two Australian nationals were also among the victims of the attack at the St. Sebastian’s Church.

Meanwhile, Minister Peter Dutton will be holding a press briefing on national security and human trafficking.

