Request to close all liquor stores in the country

Request to close all liquor stores in the country

June 3, 2019   02:04 pm

-

The Governor of Central Province Maithri Gunaratne has requested the Commissioner General of Excise to temporarily closed all liquor stores in the country taking into consideration the situation that prevails.

Sending in a letter to the Commissioner General of Excise, the governor has stated that the drunken behaviour of certain individuals has become a hindrance to the ongoing security measures.

Closing down the liquor stores in the country, for the time being, would help bring crackdown on such behaviour and curb undue situations, the governor has further stated.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories