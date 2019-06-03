Cardinal fanned flames of hatred by visiting robed MP Rathana - Mangala

June 3, 2019   02:17 pm

Minister Mangala Samaraweera has tweeted that Archbishop Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith has aggravated hatred and communalism by visiting Ven. Athuraliye Rathana Thero who has launched a protest fast demanding the removal of Rishad Bathiudeen, M.L.A.M. Hizbullah and Azath Salley.

He says that the Cardinal has ‘fanned the flames of hatred and communalism’ by visiting the ‘fasting robed MP Rathana’.

Further, he calls on the Vatican to take note on this matter. He has tagged His Holiness Pope Francis and the Vatican News on his tweet.

Samaraweera’s tweet read: “#Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith fanning the flames of hatred and communalism by visiting fasting robed MP Rathana. #Vatican TAKE NOTE! @Pontifex @VaticanNews  #lka”

 

