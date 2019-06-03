-

Parliamentarian Ven. Athuraliye Rathana Thero, who commenced a protest fast on Friday, has been informed that Governors Azath Salley and M.L.A.M. Hizbullah have tendered their resignations.

The Central Province Governor Maithri Gunaratne arrived at Sri Dalada Maligawa in Kandy, where Rathana Thero had been leading the protest fast, to inform him in this regard.

Eastern Province Governor M.L.A.M. Hizbullah and Western Province Governor Azath Salley had submitted their resignations to President Maithripala Sirisena a short while ago, the President’s Media Division said in a tweet.

A discussion was held at the Presidential Secretariat this morning between President Sirisena, MPs of Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) and Governors Hizbullah and Salley regarding the titles of the governors.