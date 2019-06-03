PC polls can be held on court order, without delimitation report - Elections Commission

-

The Elections Commission has informed the Court of Appeal that the Provincial Council elections can be held even without the report on the delimitation of electorates if the court issues an order.

The petitions, filed by former Chief Minister of Sabaragamuwa Province Maheepala Herath and former Chief Minister of North-central Province S.M. Ranjith seeking a court order to call for the Elections Commission to hold the delayed Provincial Council elections, heard today (03).

The petitions were taken up before the Appeals Court judge bench consisting of Judge Yasantha Kodagoda and Judge Arjuna Obeysekera.

Speaking on behalf of the Elections Commission, President’s Counsel Uditha Ilangahewa told the court that it is possible to hold the Provincial Council elections even without the report on the delimitation of electorates.

Considering the submissions, the Appeals Court ordered to take up the petitions again on August 2nd.

The petitioners stress that delaying the Provincial Council elections is a violation of people’s right to vote.

Hence, they seek the Appeals Court to issue an order to the Elections Commission to call for the Provincial Council elections without delay.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court ordered to take up the petition filed by the “Sathya Gaweshakayo” (Seekers of Truth), seeking an order to call for Provincial Council elections at the earliest possible, on June 17th.