All Muslim ministers set to resign

-

All Muslim Ministers – Cabinet, Non-Cabinet, State & Deputy – have decided to resign from their portfolios in the government.

Leader of the Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC) Minister Rauff Hakeem stated this at a press conference earlier today (03).

Accordingly, Minister of Industry & Commerce, Resettlement of Protracted Displaced Persons, Co-operative Development and Vocational Training & Skills Development Rishad Bathiudeen will also resign from his post.

Reportedly, the resigning Ministers will continue to serve as government parliamentarians. However, they would sit in the parliament as backbenchers.

A meeting of all Muslim Ministers representing the government was held at the Temple Trees at 3.30 pm this afternoon.