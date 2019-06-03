All Muslim ministers set to resign

June 3, 2019   06:02 pm

All Muslim Ministers – Cabinet, Non-Cabinet, State & Deputy – have decided to resign from their portfolios in the government.

Leader of the Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC) Minister Rauff Hakeem stated this at a press conference earlier today (03).

Accordingly, Minister of Industry & Commerce, Resettlement of Protracted Displaced Persons, Co-operative Development and Vocational Training & Skills Development Rishad Bathiudeen will also resign from his post.

Reportedly, the resigning Ministers will continue to serve as government parliamentarians. However, they would sit in the parliament as backbenchers. 

A meeting of all Muslim Ministers representing the government was held at the Temple Trees at 3.30 pm this afternoon.

