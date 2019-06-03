2,289 persons arrested over Easter attacks

June 3, 2019   07:23 pm

The total number of individual arrested over Easter Sunday bomb attacks are 2,289, according to Police Media Spokesperson.

SP Ruwan Gunasekara mentioned this at a press conference held this evening (03).

Accordingly, 330 Sinhalese, 139 Tamils, and 1820 Muslims have been arrested in this manner.

Out of them, 423 arrestees have been remanded and 211 are still under police custody for further interrogation.

Meanwhile, 1655 of the arrestees have been released on bail, the Spokesman further said.

