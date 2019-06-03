Navy nabs three with heroin

Navy nabs three with heroin

June 3, 2019   10:19 pm

-

A team of naval personnel in coordination with Police Narcotics Division in Mannar apprehended three persons with heroin at a raid conducted at Uppukulama area in Mannar.

Accordingly, a team of naval personnel attached to North Central Naval Command apprehended 03 persons with 2.9g of heroin during a raid carried out at Uppukulama area in Mannar, at midnight on 2nd June 2019. 

Further investigation on the persons and heroin are conducted by Police Narcotics Division-Mannar, stated the Sri Lanka Navy.

The arrested suspects are residents of Pallimune, Uppukulama and Mannar areas aged 42, 30 and 22 years.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories