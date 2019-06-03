Navy nabs three with heroin

-

Accordingly, a team of naval personnel attached to North Central Naval Command apprehended 03 persons with 2.9g of heroin during a raid carried out at Uppukulama area in Mannar, at midnight on 2nd June 2019.

Further investigation on the persons and heroin are conducted by Police Narcotics Division-Mannar, stated the Sri Lanka Navy.

The arrested suspects are residents of Pallimune, Uppukulama and Mannar areas aged 42, 30 and 22 years.