Over 630 complaints received against Dr. Shafi

June 3, 2019   11:48 pm

The number of complaints lodged against Dr. Mohamed Shafi from Kurunegala Teaching Hospital has, reportedly, exceeded 630.

Sixty-six mothers who had undergone a Caesarian surgery under Dr. Shafi had filed their complaints at Kurunegala Hospital today (03).

Accordingly, the total number of complaints received by the Kurunegala Teaching Hospital itself is 544.

Additionally, another 21 mothers had filed their grievances at the Dambulla Hospital, today; which brings up the total number of complaints received by the particular hospital to 86.

Meanwhile, the interim report of the committee appointed by the Health Ministry to inquire into activities of Dr. Shafi was handed over to the Ministry Secretary today.

It contained 04 pointers including a recommendation to broaden the 6-member investigative committee by expanding the composition and the number of members in the committee.

