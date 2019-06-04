Showers and winds expected due to South-west monsoon

-

As the South-west monsoon conditions are gradually establishing over the island, the showery and windy conditions (particularly in the South-western part) are expected to continue today (04), the Department of Meteorology stated.

Showers will occur at times in Western, Southern, Central, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Mannar district.

Several spells of showers will occur in Anuradhapura district.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere particularly after 2.00pm.

Heavy falls between 100-150 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Western and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Fairly heavy falls of about 75 mm can be expected at some places in Eastern and Uva Provinces.

Fairly strong gusty winds up to 40-50 kmph are also likely over the country, particularly in the central hilly areas and over western and southern coastal areas.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.



SEA AREAS:

South-west monsoon conditions are gradually establishing over the island. Therefore, showery and windy conditions are expected to continue over the South-western and Southern sea areas to the island.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Galle and in the sea area off the coast extending from Mannar to Trincomalee via Kankesanturai.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the other sea areas around the island.

Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea area extending from Kankesanturai to Pottuvil via Mannar, Puttalam, Galle and Hambantota can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 60 kmph.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.